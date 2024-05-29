© 2024 WFAE

Republican candidate for NC superintendent of public instruction on her plans for the office and the politics of education

By Gabe Altieri
Published May 29, 2024 at 11:32 AM EDT
Michele Morrow.
Michele Morrow 4 NC
/
Campaign website
Michele Morrow.

Last month, Democratic candidate for North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Mo Green was on Charlotte Talks to discuss his vision for the state.

Now, his Republican opponent, Michele Morrow, joins us to do the same.

Morrow clinched an upset victory over the current superintendent, Catherine Truitt, in the Republican primary. Morrow initially sent five of her children to public school, but she said she felt they weren’t getting their needs met and opted for home schooling.

If elected, Morrow said she would push for more tutoring and teaching in smaller groups. She also supports more input from parents, criticizes how tax dollars are spent on education, and has derided what she called the “one-sided lessons portraying America as a racist and oppressive nation.”

Morrow has also made social media comments about killing politicians from the other side of the aisle, including President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

We ask Morrow about all of this — and more — when she joins us for the hour on Charlotte Talks.

GUEST:

Michele Morrow, Republican candidate for North Carolina superintendent of public instruction

