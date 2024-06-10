What the Bank of America Stadium upgrades would mean for Charlotte

The city of Charlotte is preparing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on renovations to Bank of America Stadium. In return, the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC. will commit to staying in the Queen City until at least the 2040s.

The goal is to modernize the stadium experience. That includes LED screens on the outside of the stadium; a standing-room-only section inside; and upgrades to concessions, seating and scoreboards.

Charlotte City Council is set to consider spending $650 million on the project, which will come from the Convention Center Fund. Council is limited in what they can spend money from that fund on. Meanwhile, Tepper Sports & Entertainment will spend an additional $150 million during the construction process and take on maintenance costs over time.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we’ll discuss these upgrades, whether funding this project impacts other needs the city faces, and what this all means for the future of Charlotte as a big-time sports city.

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Tony Mecia, editor at the Charlotte Ledger

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal