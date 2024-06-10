© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
8801 J.M. Keynes Dr. Ste. 91
Charlotte NC 28262
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

What the Bank of America Stadium upgrades would mean for Charlotte

By Gabe Altieri
Published June 10, 2024 at 1:47 PM EDT
Rendering of a stadium
City of Charlotte
/
Carolina Panthers
A rendering of the Carolina Panthers' planned renovations to Bank of America Stadium's western facade.

The city of Charlotte is preparing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on renovations to Bank of America Stadium. In return, the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC. will commit to staying in the Queen City until at least the 2040s.

The goal is to modernize the stadium experience. That includes LED screens on the outside of the stadium; a standing-room-only section inside; and upgrades to concessions, seating and scoreboards.

Charlotte City Council is set to consider spending $650 million on the project, which will come from the Convention Center Fund. Council is limited in what they can spend money from that fund on. Meanwhile, Tepper Sports & Entertainment will spend an additional $150 million during the construction process and take on maintenance costs over time.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we’ll discuss these upgrades, whether funding this project impacts other needs the city faces, and what this all means for the future of Charlotte as a big-time sports city.

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter
Tony Mecia, editor at the Charlotte Ledger
Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri