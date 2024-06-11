Hurricane season is expected to be very active — what role is climate change playing? Plus, a closer look at our local weather reporting

Hurricane season is officially here, so we’ve assembled a panel of experts to tell us how we should prepare.

This year’s Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be a very active one — which could put Americans at risk for flooding and damage to homes and businesses caused by high winds.

One of the main reasons behind this increased activity? Climate change experts say this season will be impacted by abnormally warm ocean temperatures. There’s also the climate phenomenon known as La Niña, which makes wind patterns that are favorable for hurricane production. La Niña is expected to go into effect by late summer, which is peak hurricane season.

We’ll also take a look at how we report on the weather in Charlotte. The Queen City is one of the largest cities in the country without a National Weather Service radar — the closest one is in Greer, South Carolina. Experts say if we had a radar in Charlotte, they would be better able to predict the severity and impact of storms.

That’s on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

David Boraks, independent reporter and producer based in Davidson and WFAE’s former climate reporter

Kathie Dello, (Ph.D), state climatologist of North Carolina

Brad Panovich, chief meteorologist at WCNC