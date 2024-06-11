© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Hurricane season is expected to be very active — what role is climate change playing? Plus, a closer look at our local weather reporting

By Sarah Delia
Published June 11, 2024 at 10:15 AM EDT
Hurricane Florence nears the Carolinas in September 2018. Gov. Cooper's order requires a new study of the risks of state-owned buildings to flooding from storms and sea-level rise.
National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
Hurricane Florence nears the Carolinas in September 2018.

Hurricane season is officially here, so we’ve assembled a panel of experts to tell us how we should prepare.

This year’s Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be a very active one — which could put Americans at risk for flooding and damage to homes and businesses caused by high winds.

One of the main reasons behind this increased activity? Climate change experts say this season will be impacted by abnormally warm ocean temperatures. There’s also the climate phenomenon known as La Niña, which makes wind patterns that are favorable for hurricane production. La Niña is expected to go into effect by late summer, which is peak hurricane season.

We’ll also take a look at how we report on the weather in Charlotte. The Queen City is one of the largest cities in the country without a National Weather Service radar — the closest one is in Greer, South Carolina. Experts say if we had a radar in Charlotte, they would be better able to predict the severity and impact of storms.

That’s on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

David Boraks, independent reporter and producer based in Davidson and WFAE’s former climate reporter
Kathie Dello, (Ph.D), state climatologist of North Carolina
Brad Panovich, chief meteorologist at WCNC

Sarah Delia
