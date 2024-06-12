© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

How to find joy in a chaotic world

By Sarah Delia
June 12, 2024
Note: This program originally broadcasted on March 25, 2024.

Life can be an emotional rollercoaster — one minute you’re up, the next minute it feels like the universe is conspiring against you.

During those times — whether it’s a health scare, a breakup, or a traumatic event — it’s hard to find the joy in life. Most adults will experience multiple severe traumas and losses throughout their lives. So how do we experience the good, even when we’re down?

That’s a subject that’s important to our guest Dr. Stephanie Collier, who works in the field of geriatric psychiatry.

It’s also the topic of WFAE’s new series “Finding Joy,” which explores stories of joy and hope, offering listeners a bright spot in the news landscape.

So, how do we find joy when it feels impossible? And where do we start?
 

GUEST:

Stephanie Collier, director of education in the geriatric psychiatry division at McLean Hospital

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
