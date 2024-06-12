How to find joy in a chaotic world

Note: This program originally broadcasted on March 25, 2024.

Life can be an emotional rollercoaster — one minute you’re up, the next minute it feels like the universe is conspiring against you.

During those times — whether it’s a health scare, a breakup, or a traumatic event — it’s hard to find the joy in life. Most adults will experience multiple severe traumas and losses throughout their lives. So how do we experience the good, even when we’re down?

That’s a subject that’s important to our guest Dr. Stephanie Collier, who works in the field of geriatric psychiatry.

It’s also the topic of WFAE’s new series “Finding Joy,” which explores stories of joy and hope, offering listeners a bright spot in the news landscape.

So, how do we find joy when it feels impossible? And where do we start?



GUEST:

Stephanie Collier, director of education in the geriatric psychiatry division at McLean Hospital

