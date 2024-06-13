Local News Roundup: Public reaction to renovations plan at Bank of America Stadium; Kamala Harris in the Queen City; Charlotte budget approved with tax increase

There’s public opposition to Charlotte’s proposed $650 million plan for renovating Bank of America stadium. We’ll talk about the results of a survey on the plans, what Charlotte City Council members are saying, and where the decision stands.

Meanwhile, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife Nicole made a multimillion dollar donation to a local food bank.

City Council approves the budget for Charlotte’s upcoming fiscal year with a $1.37 tax increase.

This week, Vice President Kamala Harris was in Charlotte to talk about economic opportunity as part of a national tour.

The city ofCharlotte has notified federal regulators that it plans to acquire the O-Line from Norfolk Southern, making the dream of the Red Line project closer to reality.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

