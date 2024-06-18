© 2024 WFAE

A conversation with Dr. Joyce Payne, founder of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

By Wendy Herkey
Published June 18, 2024 at 9:57 AM EDT
Dr. Joyce Payne, founder of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, speaking at awards event at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts and Culture
Gwendolyn Glenn
/
WFAE
Dr. Joyce Payne, founder of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, speaking at an awards event at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts and Culture.

As college graduation season wraps up and new graduates everywhere are celebrating their hard work and achievements, the cost of college remains one of the biggest hurdles to higher education.

This is particularly true among African American students, where a lack of funding is a top reason for drop-outs.

The funding problem has been around for many years, and Dr. Joyce Payne has devoted herself to the issue dating back to the 1980s.

She joins us to talk about her Thurgood Marshall College Fund on the heels of her appearance in Charlotte.

We'll get a closer look ather efforts to help support African American students and HBCUs, and the impact in the Carolinas and the nation.

GUESTS:

Dr. N. Joyce Payne, founder of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

George Spencer, chief innovation and growth officer for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

