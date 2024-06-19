Charlotte faith leaders learn lessons from Northern Ireland, unite to avoid more political violence in America

Recently, a group of faith leaders from Charlotte joined others from around the country on a trip to Northern Ireland to learn from that country’s violent past.

It’s been more than a quarter-century since the Good Friday Agreement. It ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland between the unionists, who wanted the nation to stick with the UK, and the nationalists, who wanted it to become part of independent Ireland.

The period, known as The Troubles, left thousands of people dead, and ripped apart families in a way that’s still being felt today.

As these American faith leaders explain, this kind of political violence is not far away on our own shores. Some say it’s already here.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we hear from some of the faith leaders who made the trip, the lessons they learned, and what everyday people can do to ensure a brighter future for our country.

GUESTS:

Rev. Casey Crimmins, COO of ForCharlotte and pastor of Multiply Church

Rev. Dr. Stephanie Hand, Methodist minister and community leader

Prof. Hadia Mubarak, assistant professor of religion at Queens University of Charlotte

Jennifer Roberts, former Charlotte mayor and consultant with The Carter Center