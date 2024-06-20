Local News Roundup: Public comments about stadium renovations; tension at County Commission meeting; new CATS management agreement

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup ...

Monday afternoon’s special public comment session by Charlotte City Council featured speakers who were both for and against the plan by the city to spend $650 million in taxpayer funds for renovations at Bank of America Stadium. We’ll hear what was said and give a preview of next Monday’s council vote on the plan.

At the Mecklenburg County Commission meeting on Tuesday, commissioners approved an agreement for how the Charlotte Area Transit System will be run between the county, the city of Charlotte, and the six area towns involved with CATS. We’ll discuss how the new agreement will change the operation.

County Commissioners blocked a proclamation for Pride Month to be added to Tuesday’s agenda. George Dunlap and Elaine Powell said it’s not because they don’t support Pride Month, but because the late addition to the agenda was in violation of the rules. We’ll break down what happened.

And CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings is speaking out about his disappointment in Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the rollback of North Carolina’s “Raise the Age” law. We’ll have details.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into these stories, and more, on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS: