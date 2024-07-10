Authors of 'The Fall of Roe' detail the reversal of the landmark ruling

It’s been two years since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, which gave women the constitutional right to an abortion.

The reversal of the landmark ruling was shocking to Americans, and since then, conservative activists and lawmakers have doubled down in an effort to further reshape and limit reproductive rights for women.

New York Times journalists Lisa Lerer and Elizabeth Dias, authors of the new book "The Fall of Roe," tell the story behind the reversal, including political and religious campaigns to reshape women’s rights.

Lerer and Dias join guest host Erik Spanberg from the Charlotte Business Journal to talk about how it happened and its ongoing impact on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

