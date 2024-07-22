Grammy winner Christian McBride on 'The Movement Revisited,' his career and the future of jazz

Note: This program originally aired on Feb. 22, 2024. This week, Charlotte Talks takes a look back at some of our favorite interviews from this year.

Ahead of his Charlotte performance, Grammy Award-winning jazz musician Christian McBride joined Charlotte Talks.

The bandleader and host of NPR’s "Jazz Night in America," was in town to bring his monumental musical tribute inspired by the words of Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammad Ali and President Barack Obama, to the Blumenthal.

Incorporating the spoken words of these civil rights icons, actors and poets read the writings of these historical figures. McBride then blends their stories and words with his musical artistry.

We’ll discuss this unique performance, how it’s evolved over the years, his career as one of the most acclaimed jazz musicians of his time, and the genre as a whole.

GUEST:

Christian McBride, Grammy Award winner; jazz bassist, composer and arranger.

