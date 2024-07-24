© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Meet the president of the Foundation for the Carolinas

By Sarah Delia
Published July 24, 2024 at 10:34 AM EDT
Cathy Bessant, the new leader of the Foundation for the Carolinas.
Cathy Bessant, leader of the Foundation for the Carolinas.

Note: This program originally aired on Jan. 24, 2024. This week, Charlotte Talks takes a look back at some of our favorite interviews from this year.

We meet Cathy Bessant, the newest leader of the Foundation for the Carolinas. After more than 40 years at Bank of America, she is ignoring retirement for the top job at one of the largest community foundations in the country with more than $2.7 billion in charitable assets.

Bessant is well versed with the work of the Foundation for the Carolinas — she’s previously chaired the foundation’s board and has led several community initiatives, including helping guide redevelopment along North Tryon Street and coming up with a strategy to increase housing and reduce homelessness.

We talk with Bessant about her role, how she sees the world of philanthropy evolving and how her past experiences inform this next chapter.

GUEST:

Cathy Bessant, president and CEO of Foundation for the Carolinas

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
