Howl in delight: WFAE's Tommy Tomlinson's book 'Dogland' is out

We're taking a deep dive into the world of show dogs as seen through the eyes of our own Tommy Tomlinson.

Tomlinson spent three years crossing the country, going behind the scenes of dog shows to answer one burning question: Are these dogs happy? Then he wondered, are pet dogs happy? The result is both discoveries about the hidden world of dogs and a new book: "Dogland" — which is out now.

Jeff Cravotta Author and podcast host, Tommy Tomlinson.

Tomlinson follows the journey of one show dog in particular — a Samoyed named Striker — as well as his handler, Laura King, as he competes in the 2022 Westminster Dog Show. Tomlinson also shares his own personal stories about the dogs who have meant the most to him in his life.

On the next Charlotte Talks, dog lovers will howl in delight as Tomlinson takes us into the world of dog shows, and the people who love and train these animals — as well as his takeaways about the world of "Dogland."

Tommy Tomlinson, author, WFAE commentator, host of the podcast "SouthBound."