Local News Roundup: Roy Cooper out of VP consideration; parking charges extended in uptown; Red Line vote coming up and more

After a week of speculation as to whether Gov. Roy Cooper would be Vice President Kamala Harris’ pick for a vice presidential running mate in her bid for president, he’s taken himself out of the running. We’ll talk about his reasons and the impact it may have on the race.

Starting Sept. 3, the city of Charlotte is extending the hours it charges for parking in uptown and South End until 10 p.m. Right now it’s free after 6 p.m. Why the change?

We preview a Sept. 3 vote by Charlotte City Council where they’re expected to vote to purchase the Red Line. Preparations are being made this month at small group meetings. We’ll bring you up to speed.

Some news we don’t hear often in Charlotte — There's a sinkhole near Bank of America Stadium. We’ll talk about the impact of the sinkhole that shut down traffic on South Cedar Street and the aftermath.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

