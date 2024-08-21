As misinformation about our elections spreads, this group looks to restore faith

Since Donald Trump rose to prominence in the Republican Party nearly 10 years ago, he has cast doubt over the integrity of our elections.

Even before he was elected, Trump said if he lost, it would be because the election was "stolen." He picked up that line when he did lose the election in 2020. There has been no evidence of widespread election fraud.

Nevertheless, much of this country now believes our elections are not trustworthy. In North Carolina, a group is trying to change that. The North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections is holding several town hall meetings across the state with the goal of addressing voting concerns and strengthening the public discourse.

On the next Charlotte Talks, Mike Collins speaks to members of this group about the town hall tour, the state of our voting process, and how to fix the discourse around our elections.

The NC Trusted Elections Tour will stop at Queens University in Charlotte on Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. You can watch here.

GUESTS:

Bob Orr, co-lead of the North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections

Jennifer Roberts, co-lead of the North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections