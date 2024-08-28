© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Addul Ali, the Republican running against Rep. Alma Adams. Plus, an elections update

By Sarah Delia
Published August 28, 2024 at 11:21 AM EDT
As Election Day inches closer, we hear from candidates and journalists on the latest.
David Boraks
/
WFAE
A voting sign.

Earlier this summer, we spoke with Rep. Alma Adams. Adams, a Democrat, represents the 12th Congressional District of North Carolina which encompasses much of Charlotte. And she’s running for reelection.

Now, we turn to her Republican challenger, Addul Ali.

Ali says he’s running on behalf of working families and to bring common sense leadership to the Charlotte area. Ali says his focus is on upward mobility, promoting childhood literacy, securing the border and supporting veterans. He also supports congressional term limits.

Later in the show, we turn to two congressional journalists to discuss the aftermath of the DNC, what the polls are saying on the battle for president, and how Republican politicians are continuing to stick by Trump — or not.

All this, and more, when Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Addul Ali, Republican running for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 12th Congressional District
Danielle Battaglia, congressional correspondent for the Charlotte Observer and the Raleigh News & Observer
Reuben Jones, Spectrum News Washington reporter covering North Carolina and national politics

