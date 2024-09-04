Women's soccer expands in the Carolinas

There’s a new soccer team in town. Carolina Ascent FC, Charlotte’s new professional women’s soccer team kicked off its inaugural season in August.

The team is Charlotte’s first top-tier professional women’s soccer team — and it’s one of eight teams playing in a new league — the United Soccer League Super League (USL Super League).

The team calls the American Legion Memorial Stadium in Elizabeth home. It’s Charlotte’s oldest stadium and holds approximately 10,000 people. The stadium recently had a $40.5 million renovation, reopening in 2021.

Still in its early days, the team is having a successful start. During their first game, the team earned the USL Super League’s first-ever win with a 1-0 victory over DC Power Football Club in front of a sold-out crowd.

On this Charlotte Talks, we discuss this new league, the talent being brought to Charlotte, and more on women's soccer at the professional level.

