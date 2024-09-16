Charlotte resident and author Joe Posnanski on his new book 'Why We Love Football'

Last year, Charlotte resident and author Joe Posnanski joined Charlotte Talks to discuss his book “Why We Love Baseball.” Now, he’s back to examine the gridiron.

In “Why We Love Football,” Posnanski illustrates the sport's unique place in our society.

From big-time players — like Aaron Donald and Jerry Rice — to memorable moments, like Appalachian State’s upset of Michigan, Posnanski explains how — despite its many faults — every year millions of Americans turn back to football each autumn.

Guest host Erik Spanberg sits down with Posnanski to discuss these moments, compare the book to others he has written, and break down the American obsession with football next time on Charlotte Talks.

Note: Posnanski will be at Park Road Books in Charlotte on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. for a conversation about "Why We Love Football."

GUEST:

Joe Posnanski, author of “Why We Love Football”