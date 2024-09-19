Local News Roundup: Robinson faces new allegations; Another transit vote; The latest on the Asha Degree case; Candidates hit NC; Bryce Young benched

Republican North Carolina gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson is not dropping out despite calls for him to do so in the wake of allegations in a CNN article. The article alleges Robinson referred to himself as a "black NAZI" and a "perv" on a pornography website's message board.

Another week, another vote on transit. This time Mecklenburg County officials vote to support a sales tax increase to fund transit projects. If approved by state lawmakers, it could wind up on the ballot in 2025.

New details are available in a missing persons case in Cleveland County. Asha Degree was last seen walking along Highway 18 in Shelby in February of 2000 when she was nine years old. We discuss the latest.

Both major presidential campaigns continue to make stops in North Carolina as the state’s 16 electoral votes remain up for grabs. Former President Donald Trump is in Wilmington this week, while his running-mate, Ohio U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, is in Raleigh. Meanwhile, Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made a stop in Asheville.

Plus, after early season struggles, Carolina Panthers Quarterback Bryce Young is benched. Where does the team turn now?

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Nick Ochsner, WBTV chief investigative reporter

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal