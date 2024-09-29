© 2024 WFAE

Politics Monday: The strategy behind political ads

September 29, 2024
By now, we’ve all been inundated with political ads from both parties. You can’t go too long without one playing on your TV, popping up on social media, or getting a text on your phone from a mysterious number asking how you plan to vote.

But are these ads effective or as important as they once were? What is the strategy behind a political ad, and how do you make a compelling one that will either confirm someone’s vote — or sway them in a different direction?

Some candidates go negative and attack their opponents. Others focus on their own track record and the issues. Is one strategy better than the other?

We discuss the importance of political ads in this year’s election cycle and the tactics that go into making an effective ad.

GUESTS: 
Michael Franz, co-director the Wesleyan Media Project and professor of government and legal studies at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine
Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter
Susan Roberts, political science professor at Davidson College

Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
