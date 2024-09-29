Politics Monday: The strategy behind political ads

By now, we’ve all been inundated with political ads from both parties. You can’t go too long without one playing on your TV, popping up on social media, or getting a text on your phone from a mysterious number asking how you plan to vote.

But are these ads effective or as important as they once were? What is the strategy behind a political ad, and how do you make a compelling one that will either confirm someone’s vote — or sway them in a different direction?

Some candidates go negative and attack their opponents. Others focus on their own track record and the issues. Is one strategy better than the other?

We discuss the importance of political ads in this year’s election cycle and the tactics that go into making an effective ad.