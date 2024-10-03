© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: The aftermath of Helene; New gubernatorial polling; Charlotte F.C. is postseason bound

By Gabe Altieri
Published October 4, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
Lake Lure, N.C.
Tariq Bokhari
Lake Lure, N.C.

On the Charlotte Talks local news roundup, we have the latest on the destruction from Helene. Entire communities in western North Carolina continue to face devastation a week after the storm hit as we learn more about the death toll and communication challenges facing the region. We get an update on the situation.

Plus, how is Helene impacting the election? Will early and absentee voting work out as intended?

Meanwhile, some of the first polling data is available since a CNN report accused Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of racist and misogynistic comments on a pornographic website’s message board. According to East Carolina University, Robinson faces a nearly 20-point deficit to Attorney General Josh Stein.

Finally, Charlotte FC is postseason-bound for the second straight year. What's next for the The Crown?

GUESTS:

Nick Ochsner, WBTV chief investigative reporter
Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News
Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte
Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri