Local News Roundup: The aftermath of Helene; New gubernatorial polling; Charlotte F.C. is postseason bound

On the Charlotte Talks local news roundup, we have the latest on the destruction from Helene. Entire communities in western North Carolina continue to face devastation a week after the storm hit as we learn more about the death toll and communication challenges facing the region. We get an update on the situation.

Plus, how is Helene impacting the election? Will early and absentee voting work out as intended?

Meanwhile, some of the first polling data is available since a CNN report accused Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of racist and misogynistic comments on a pornographic website’s message board. According to East Carolina University, Robinson faces a nearly 20-point deficit to Attorney General Josh Stein.

Finally, Charlotte FC is postseason-bound for the second straight year. What's next for the The Crown?

GUESTS:

Nick Ochsner, WBTV chief investigative reporter

Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal