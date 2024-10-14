Participation and decorum in high school athletics

Fall sports are underway for high school athletes in North Carolina, and participation is at an all-time high. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association reported a nearly 5% increase in overall participation during the 2023-24 school year from the previous year. That adds up to about 10,000 more students.

Not only is participation on the rise, it's the girls leading the pack in record numbers.

We’ll dive into how athletics can impact students and the cause for this surge in participation.

Also, there’s growing concern over sportsmanship and safety. And, parents and fans are creating volatile environments. What is being done to help? From the fields to the stands, we discuss it all, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:



Josh Springer, head varsity girls basketball coach, Providence Day School

Marilyn Que Tucker, commissioner of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association

Ericia Turner, executive director of Athletics at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools