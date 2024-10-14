© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Participation and decorum in high school athletics

By Chris Jones
Published October 14, 2024 at 11:16 AM EDT
Photo for use commercial or otherwise. No syndication or licensing rights permitted by photo agencies. (Photo by Darren Whitley)
Darren Whitley
/
Flickr
A bucket of baseballs.

Fall sports are underway for high school athletes in North Carolina, and participation is at an all-time high. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association reported a nearly 5% increase in overall participation during the 2023-24 school year from the previous year. That adds up to about 10,000 more students.

Not only is participation on the rise, it's the girls leading the pack in record numbers.

We’ll dive into how athletics can impact students and the cause for this surge in participation.

Also, there’s growing concern over sportsmanship and safety. And, parents and fans are creating volatile environments. What is being done to help? From the fields to the stands, we discuss it all, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:
 
Josh Springer, head varsity girls basketball coach, Providence Day School
Marilyn Que Tucker, commissioner of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association
Ericia Turner, executive director of Athletics at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Chris Jones
A self-proclaimed Public Radio Nerd, Chris Jones began working as a Weekend Host here at WFAE in 2021.
See stories by Chris Jones