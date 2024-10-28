© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

What is fascism?

By Chris Jones
Published October 28, 2024 at 11:44 AM EDT
Anthony Crider
/
Wikimedia Commons

At a town hall last week, CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Vice President Kamala Harris if she believes Donald Trump is a fascist. Harris’ response echoed the recent revelations from former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly, who went on the record to tell reporters his concerns about Trump’s fitness and character, concluding that Trump met the definition of a fascist.

Throughout the campaign, both parties have used rhetoric claiming the other to be fascists, socialists, communists, and all but democratic — but what do these terms mean? And do the definitions matter to voters?

We’ll discuss the themes and definitions of fascism, how fascist leaders have ruled over their countries, and put it all in the context of the election. Should voters heed warnings? Or is this just campaign conjecture?

GUESTS:

Burkhard Henke, chair & professor of German studies at Davidson College
Anthony Solari, asst. teaching professor with the School of Public and International Affairs at NC State University
Will Weissert, national political reporter at the Associated Press

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Chris Jones
A self-proclaimed Public Radio Nerd, Chris Jones began working as a Weekend Host here at WFAE in 2021.
