It's a do-or-die moment for Charlotte FC

It’s do-or-die for Charlotte FC. After a 2-0 loss against the Orlando City Lions on Sunday, Charlotte FC is back at home — and must win to stay alive in the MLS Playoff Cup.

The team will be back at home Friday night, where a win would secure them a ticket back to Orlando City to finish the "best of three" matches. A loss will mean an end to the team’s postseason run.

Fans are hoping home-stadium advantage back at The Bank will mean victory for the three-year-old team and its third coach, Dean Smith. But there's plenty to worry about —including one of its designated players, Pep Biel, slated for a one-game suspension after he was shown a red card Sunday night.

Before what could be the team's final kickoff, we take a look back at the season, discuss notable players, and read the tea leaves Dean Smith may be trying to translate as he heads into Game 2.

