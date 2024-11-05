© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Election results, analysis, and what comes next?

By Gabe Altieri,
Sarah DeliaChris Jones
Published November 5, 2024 at 9:52 AM EST
Voting is complete and the results are in, so what do we know?

On the next Charlotte Talks, with Election Day in the rearview, we break down the results across North Carolina. What kind of role is the Old North State playing in deciding the presidential election?

On the statewide level, we make sense of the races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, education superintendent, legislative seats and much more.

We also explore you, the voters. What can we make of Republicans, Democrats and the ever-perplexing unaffiliated voters?

All that, and more, Wednesday on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter
Susan Roberts, political science professor at Davidson College
Candis Watts Smith, political science professor at Duke University

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
