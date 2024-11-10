U.S. veterans often struggle not only with mental health, but accessing care itself

In 2021, the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan and ended its longest war in a chaotic and deadly withdrawal. A few years later, the U.S. Army is preparing for other conflicts. Practice drills in Hawaii and Alaska have already begun, as the U.S. tries to prepare itself for a potential conflict with China.

But past wars are ongoing for many soldiers, even after they return to the U.S. Mental health among veterans is often a struggle — while military veterans are roughly 6% of the adult U.S. population, they make up about 20% of all suicides . As of 2021, an average of almost 18 veterans died by suicide each day.

Meanwhile, veterans who seek out health care through the Department of Veterans Affairs often run into roadblocks, from scheduling issues to canceled appointments .

There are signs of progress, however, as the number of unhoused veterans has been more than cut in half since 2008. Psychedelic therapies for PTSD show promise, and the Department of Veterans Affairs is willing to fund research .

This Veterans Day, we speak with mental health experts and a veteran about the state of veterans' mental health in the U.S., and how the country treats veterans when they return home.

GUESTS:

Dr. Justin Johnson, psychiatrist and director of Veteran Services at HopeWay, member of U.S. Army reserves

Cameron, U.S. Army combat veteran in Afghanistan, former HopeWay Client

Dr. Rajeev Ramchand, senior behavioral scientist and co-director of the RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute

Matt Smead, housing navigation manager for Veterans Bridge Home