© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

From tennis legends to WNBA superstars, a look back on the year’s best sports writing

By Jesse Steinmetz
Published November 26, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST
Jane McManus
/
Triumph Books

For the uninitiated, it might seem like sportswriting would appeal only to sports fanatics. Most Americans probably care less about a report on a baseball player's RBIs and OBP or WAR (Wins Above Replacement, anyone?) rather than tuning into the drama of a grand slam during the World Series.

But great sports writers capture much more than statistics — they also convey universal, human stories.

In "The Year’s Best Sports Writing 2024", guest editor Jane McManus has compiled the most compelling sports stories of the year into a single book. And while sportswriting has historically been dominated by male writers focusing on male athletes, this edition has a unique representation of women’s sports with stories from female writers.

“I haven’t gone through and counted everything out, but there’s more good writing about women and women’s sports now than it probably has been at any point,” she told the sports media site Awful Announcing. “And I kind of wanted to notice that and to pick up on that.”

We speak with McManus about the stories she chose to highlight, and why she found this year to be exceptional for women’s sports in particular.

GUEST:

Jane McManus, sports writer, founding executive director of the Center for Sports Media at Seton Hall University and guest editor of "The Year’s Best Sports Writing 2024"

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Books
Stay Connected
Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is a senior producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Have an idea for the show? Email him at jsteinmetz@wfae.org.
See stories by Jesse Steinmetz