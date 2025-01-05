© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Trump is about to return to office. What this means for immigrants

By Sarah Delia
Published January 5, 2025 at 9:13 AM EST
Immigration lawyer Yesenia Polanco speaks to immigrants and allies at the Know Your Rights workshop in east Charlotte on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Immigrants and allies at the Know Your Rights workshop in east Charlotte on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

This month, Donald Trump will once again take the oath of the highest office in the United States. Throughout his second bid for president, Trump ran on a promise of imposing limits on the number of immigrants allowed into the U.S. He pledged that he would launch the “largest deportation” in American history and wants to eliminate Temporary Protective Status.

TPS allows people living in unsafe conditions in foreign countries to stay in the U.S. Many people with this status have been in the U.S. legally for decades.

These campaign promises, which could turn into reality once he takes office, have sent fear, confusion and panic in the immigration community — including here in Charlotte.

Advocates and legal experts are working to educate the immigrant community on their rights and how concerned they should be as Trump takes office. We look at the immigrant community's fears and concerns and learn more about what could happen in the months to come.

GUESTS:

Stefania Arteaga, co-director of Carolina Migrant Network
Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter
Jamilah Espinosa, Charlotte immigration attorney with Espinosa Law

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia