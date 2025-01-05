Trump is about to return to office. What this means for immigrants

This month, Donald Trump will once again take the oath of the highest office in the United States. Throughout his second bid for president, Trump ran on a promise of imposing limits on the number of immigrants allowed into the U.S. He pledged that he would launch the “largest deportation” in American history and wants to eliminate Temporary Protective Status.

TPS allows people living in unsafe conditions in foreign countries to stay in the U.S. Many people with this status have been in the U.S. legally for decades.

These campaign promises, which could turn into reality once he takes office, have sent fear, confusion and panic in the immigration community — including here in Charlotte.

Advocates and legal experts are working to educate the immigrant community on their rights and how concerned they should be as Trump takes office. We look at the immigrant community's fears and concerns and learn more about what could happen in the months to come.

GUESTS: