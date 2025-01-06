An NC view of the start of the 119th Congress and the second Trump administration

2025 brings a new Congress to Washington and North Carolina has sworn in five new members of its 14-member delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Who are they, and what can we expect of them?

The 119th Congress began on Friday, with its first major order of business saw Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) retain his position, but it did not come easy. Two Republicans who initially voted against Johnson changed their votes to give him the necessary total needed.

Republicans hold the majority in both chambers of Congress and are preparing to enact incoming President Trump’s agenda. In this new era of GOP control, unity will be key given the slim majority and little room for error on key votes.

The president-elect’s Cabinet picks are gearing up for their confirmation hearings in the Senate, including Trump’s pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, who will have his confirmation hearing on Jan. 14. Sen.Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said on Fox News Sunday that the nominees need to be prepared to answer tough or even “unfair” questions, citing the 2018 Brett Kavanaugh hearing for his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Mike Collins is joined by two reporters covering D.C. from a North Carolina perspective to discuss all of this, how it impacts residents, and more.

GUESTS:

Danielle Battaglia, congressional correspondent for the Charlotte Observer and the Raleigh News & Observer

Reuben Jones, Spectrum News Washington reporter covering North Carolina and national politics