Local News Roundup: Snow, frigid temps hit Charlotte; officials get another transit update; local impact of Trump's executive orders

By Gabe Altieri
Published January 23, 2025 at 1:23 PM EST
When snow began to fall Tuesday night, it quickly stuck to roads and sidewalks left untreated with salt and brine.

Freezing temperatures and snow hit Charlotte this week, causing schools to close and raising concern for those without proper shelter. The National Weather Service says it’s the coldest temperatures to hit the area since 2022.

Local transit officials learn more about the cost of Charlotte’s transit plan. Last May, the Charlotte Area Transit System updated cost estimates for proposed rail lines, but those costs are expected to increase. We learn more about the new estimates and which projects could be prioritized.

A Gaston County man is among those pardoned by President Trump for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jeremy Bertino was not at the Capitol that day, but prosecutors said he conspired with the far-right Proud Boys to delay the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

And a 2024 North Carolina Supreme Court race continues as Democrat Allison Riggs and Republican Jefferson Griffin prepare to meet in court. Griffin is challenging several thousand ballots in the race. We examine which ballots he’s contesting and where the legal fight may lead.

That and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:
Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”
Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News
Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
