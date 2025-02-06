Local News Roundup: Immigration concerns; updates to Brooklyn Village project; Riggs-Griffin latest; Stein requests $1B for Helene relief

Executive orders regarding immigration are causing fear and confusion locally. We hear how the community is reacting to directives out of Washington.

A redevelopment project in Brooklyn Village may see changes. The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners heard plans this week to add affordable housing and eliminate market-rate apartments. We break down what led to this change and get reaction from the commission.

Charlotte is updating some of its clean energy benchmarks. The city’s Office of Sustainability and Resilience told a City Council committee this week about the changes to its Strategic Energy Action Plan, or SEAP. Part of the changes would delay objectives, like lowering emissions from its vehicle fleet. But it plans to reduce carbon pollution in the city by 72% by 2035, and eliminate or offset all communitywide greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. We learn more.

Wake Superior Court is set to hear the ongoing case involving an open seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday. Meanwhile, a panel of federal judges said this week that the case must stay in state court for the moment. Republican Jefferson Griffin has suggested throwing out thousands of votes for a variety of reasons in the election, which Democrat Allison Riggs leads by 734 votes.

And, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein is asking state lawmakers for more than $1 billion in new relief funding for Helene recovery. The money would support businesses, homebuilding, and help local government provide services among other needs. How much of a dent does this put in the total recovery effort?

This, and more, on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal

Zachary Turner, WFAE climate reporter