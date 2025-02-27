Local News Roundup: Transit bill introduced in Raleigh; CMS apologizes for response to threats; NC house pushes through Helene relief

Three Republican state lawmakers have filed a bill in Raleigh to allow Mecklenburg County commissioners to hold a referendum on a sales tax increase in November. The money would go toward funding the $25 billion transportation plan. This comes the same week North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Leader Destin Hall were in Charlotte to speak to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Berger said the plan is an improvement from the past, but he added members of his conference should make their own decision on the measure.

Meanwhile a microtransit service began in north Mecklenburg County this week. Unlike the rail or bus service, this is meant for more direct transport for people looking for trips to the doctor's office or grocery store. We explain how it works.

Elsewhere, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Crystal Hill is apologizing for how the district handled threats made to several schools in the district last week. Hill released a video saying the district will “commit to doing better” about notifying parents. A 31-year-old man was arrested after he sent anonymous emails with threats targeting five CMS schools.

And singer Roberta Flack died this week at the age of 88. Known for songs such as "Killing Me Softly with His Song,” she was diagnosed with ALS in 2022. Despite being raised in Virigina, Flack was born in Black Mountain, North Carolina, and inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in 2009.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Nick Ochsner, WBTV chief investigative reporter

Ryan Pitkin, co-founder and editor of Queen City Nerve

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Zachary Turner, WFAE climate reporter