Local News Roundup: State of the State; CMS budget concerns; Matthews transit debate; ACC men's basketball tournament returns to CLT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Sytem is preparing for budget trouble as it is set to lose up to $100 million in federal funding. That money has come from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, a COVID-19 stimulus the district has received since March 2020. In addition, district officials worry about potential cuts to Title I, II and III funds.

Meanwhile, Matthews will continue to pay a lobbyist to advocate in Raleigh against a plan to overhaul the regional transit system. The decision comes after commissioner Mark Tofano introduced a measure to fire the firm EVQ Strategic at Monday’s board meeting. He claimed they failed to answer questions about their work. Tofano is one of three town officials who say they no longer are completely opposed to the transit plan, though they don’t necessarily support the bill in the state Senate. Other town officials called the move by Tofano “unprofessional” and “embarrassing.”

Gov. Josh Stein delivered his first State of the State address on Wednesday. The speech is expected to lay out plans for the next two years. The Republican response came from North Carolina House Speaker Destin Hall.

And Charlotte is playing host to the ACC men’s basketball tournament this week. The tournament was last held in Charlotte in 2019 when it generated more than $35 million in economic impact for the region and saw more than 24,000 people come to the city. The championship is set for Saturday.

GUESTS:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

James Farrell, education reporter for WFAE

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal