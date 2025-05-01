Local News Roundup: Anniversary of Charlotte's deadliest law enforcement shooting; Charlotte City Council takes steps to replace Bokhari; immigration debate

This week marked the one-year anniversary of the deadliest day for law enforcement in Charlotte. On April 29, 2024, four officers were killed while serving a warrant. They were CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer, N.C. Department of Adult Corrections officers Sam Poloche and Alden Elliot, and U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks. The suspect was also killed. We look back on that day and the remembrance ceremonies held this week.

Charlotte City Council is moving forward with a replacement for former city council member Tariq Bokhari, who left his position to become deputy administrator of the FTA in the Trump administration. Council members say they will choose their appointee in late May with the new member sworn in early in June. Bokhari’s wife, Krista, has expressed interest in the position. The appointee must be at least 21 years old, live in District 6, be a registered voter, and be a registered Republican.

Mecklenburg County is at the center of an immigration debate as Trump Border czar Tom Homan told WSOC-TV that Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden should notify ICE before releasing a person subject to detainers. Meanwhile, a bill is moving through the North Carolina General Assembly that would require sheriffs to call ICE before a person subject to a detainer is released. Homan also defended ICE arrests at courthouses, arguing it’s a security issue. McFadden pushed back, saying some of these people are there as victims and witnesses to crimes.

Finally, the next phase of upgrades at the Spectrum Center was unveiled this week. They include improvements to concourses, more seating and new designs. The goal is to give fans a better view of the court, but also help the facility draw basketball tournaments, concerts and other events to the region.

That and more from the week in news on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Zachary Turner, WFAE climate reporter