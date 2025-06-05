Local News Roundup: Catawba County mass shooting; CMPD Chief Jennings survives FOP vote; Crickets released at Mecklenburg Commission meeting

Arrests have been made after a mass shooting at a Catawba County house party that left one person dead and 11 injured. We discuss where the situation stands and what law enforcement is still trying to determine.

A vote of no confidence against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings by the Fraternal Order of Police has failed. The vote followed a settlement agreement between Jennings and the city. It was held over several days, but the organization said in a statement that the votes were “not enough to validate an outcome.” Jennings plans to retire at the end of the year.

Mecklenburg County officials are speaking out after bugs were released in their conference room this week, disrupting a Board of Commissioners meeting. The action was in protest of a planned law enforcement training facility in Matthews. County officials said that while public participation in democracy is important, it must remain civil.

Finally, it’s quite the week in Charlotte sports. The Charlotte Checkers are in the Calder Cup Finals, Carolina Ascent are the top seed in the USL Super League postseason, and the Savannah Bananas are coming to the Queen City.

All that and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

James Farrell, education reporter for WFAE

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal

Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte