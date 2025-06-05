© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Catawba County mass shooting; CMPD Chief Jennings survives FOP vote; Crickets released at Mecklenburg Commission meeting

By Gabe Altieri
Published June 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
MAX PIXEL

Arrests have been made after a mass shooting at a Catawba County house party that left one person dead and 11 injured. We discuss where the situation stands and what law enforcement is still trying to determine.

A vote of no confidence against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings by the Fraternal Order of Police has failed. The vote followed a settlement agreement between Jennings and the city. It was held over several days, but the organization said in a statement that the votes were “not enough to validate an outcome.” Jennings plans to retire at the end of the year.

Mecklenburg County officials are speaking out after bugs were released in their conference room this week, disrupting a Board of Commissioners meeting. The action was in protest of a planned law enforcement training facility in Matthews. County officials said that while public participation in democracy is important, it must remain civil.

Finally, it’s quite the week in Charlotte sports. The Charlotte Checkers are in the Calder Cup Finals, Carolina Ascent are the top seed in the USL Super League postseason, and the Savannah Bananas are coming to the Queen City.

All that and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:
Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”
James Farrell, education reporter for WFAE
Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal
Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri