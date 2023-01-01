SUN • 6PM-7PM

Notes from America with Kai Wright is a show about the unfinished business of our history, and its grip on our future.

Can the United States be a democracy where people of different races, origins, and identities share power and opportunity? Is it even possible, and what would it take to succeed? Each week, host Kai invites listeners to gather for live, intimate conversations and deeply reported stories in which we wrestle with these questions. The show fosters curiosity and connection, rather than seeking debate and stoking conflict.

You are invited to participate, not merely listen. The show takes calls, engages in digital communities, and seeks ways to build a community among listeners across the country.