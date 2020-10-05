© 2020 WFAE
South Carolina News

Energy & Environment
SouthBound: Charles Bolden On His Adventures In Space, And Our Struggles Here On Earth
Tommy Tomlinson
,
Charles Bolden flew on four space shuttle missions, helped deploy the Hubble Space Telescope, and was later in charge of NASA under President Obama. He is one of the lucky few who have seen our planet as a blue ball through a window. He talked to Tommy Tomlinson in the latest SouthBound.
Arts & Culture
Art Exhibit In Chadwick Boseman's SC Hometown Honors Legacy
South Carolina News
In October, SC's Graham Rakes In $1M Per Day For Senate Race
