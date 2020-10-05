South Carolina News

Charles Bolden flew on four space shuttle missions, helped deploy the Hubble Space Telescope, and was later in charge of NASA under President Obama. He is one of the lucky few who have seen our planet as a blue ball through a window. He talked to Tommy Tomlinson in the latest SouthBound.
South Carolina has already surpassed its record for the number of votes before Election Day. More than 600,000 people have either cast ballots in person or by mail. And there's still a week and a half left to go. WFAE's Lisa Worf talks with York County spokeswoman Beth Covington about how it's going.
Jaime Harrison raised a record-shattering $57 million last quarter in his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, but the South Carolina Democrat told The Associated Press on Thursday that the cash is already spent.
Volunteers checking sea turtle nests on a South Carolina beach came upon a rare sight: a white sea turtle hatchling crawling across the sand.
Residents in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, are holding a silent protest on Saturday along a three-mile stretch of Highway 49, to honor U. S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
NC, SC Submit Coronavirus Vaccine Plans To CDC, Prioritizing Health Care Workers And Nursing Home ResidentsNorth Carolina and South Carolina both draft plans for how they will distribute a coronavirus vaccine once one is available. The states' health departments submitted the plans to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday.
Lindsey Graham and Jamie Harrison took part in individual interviews with two television journalists after Harrison threatened to tank the debate over concerns related to Graham’s exposure to other GOP senators who recently tested positive for the virus.
Not all South Carolina restaurants are reopening at full capacity, despite getting the green light from Governor Henry McMaster.
The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Wednesday a program created by Gov. Henry McMaster to allocate $32 million in federal pandemic aid to private and religious schools is unconstitutional because the public money would directly benefit the schools.
