© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
South Carolina News

Man Killed By Train In South Carolina While Trying To Rescue Dog

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published August 25, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT

A South Carolina man was killed as he tried to save his dog, who had sat down on railroad tracks as a freight train approached. Both were struck by the train and killed instantly, authorities said.

The crash happened Tuesday in Gaffney, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He identified the man as Andy Junior Coyle, 43.

Train video shows the dog sitting in the middle of the track and Coyle trying to move the dog when both were struck, the coroner said.

The Norfolk-Southern train had three engines and 34 cars and was going from Atlanta to Rutherford, Pennsylvania, The State newspaper reported.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

South Carolina News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press