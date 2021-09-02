© 2021 WFAE
South Carolina News

SC Agents Arrest Ex-Town Clerk Accused Of Embezzling More Than $200K

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published September 2, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT
scranton sc town hall.JPG
Google Street View
/
The town hall in Scranton, South Carolina, is seen in 2021.

A former clerk for a South Carolina town has been arrested for embezzlement after allegedly buying personal items worth more than $200,000 with the town's credit card, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Wednesday.

Tammy Renea Sarvis, 48, faces a charge of embezzlement of public funds valuing $10,000 or more, WCBD-TV reported.

Sarvis served the Town of Scranton from 2018 to 2021. She was responsible for the safekeeping, transferring and disbursement of public funds, authorities said.

Sarvis was processed at the Florence County Detention Center. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

