South Carolina police are looking for a ruinous pig that's 'large, pink and elusive'

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published December 14, 2021 at 9:46 AM EST

Authorities in South Carolina are searching for a pig that they say has been “wreaking havoc” in people's yards.

On Monday, police in Sumter posted on their Facebook page that the department had received calls over the weekend about a “large, pink and elusive” pig suspected of causing damage in some neighborhoods.

Alongside the post were photos of a large pig, as well as large dirt piles the yard of a home.

Officers warned people not to try to approach the hefty hog, writing that “its size alone is of concern.”

Police say they have asked officials with South Carolina Department of Natural Resources for help in finding the porcine renegade.

