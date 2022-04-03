© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
South Carolina

SC House committee readies for medical marijuana hearing

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published April 3, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT
elsa-olofsson-HvC6jKUtWgU-unsplash.jpg
Elsa Olofsson
/
Unsplash

A South Carolina House committee is holding a rare Monday meeting to listen to people's thoughts on a bill that would allow the use of medical marijuana in South Carolina.

The full House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee is meeting at 10 a.m. to discuss the bill that passed the Senate in February after a seven-year fight by Republican Sen. Tom Davis of Beaufort.

Davis has said his proposal would be one of the most conservative among the 37 states that have approved medical marijuana, including Mississippi, which signed a bill into law earlier this year.

The proposal specifies the illnesses that could be treated, including cancer, multiple sclerosis, glaucoma, sickle cell anemia and autism. And the marijuana could be obtained only through specially chosen pharmacies.

Smoking the drug would remain illegal in South Carolina. Instead, patients would have to use oils, salves, patches or vaporizers. Doctors would have to meet patients in person and patients could only get a two-week supply at one time.

A House subcommittee made minor changes to the bill on March 31, cleaning up the grammar and a few typos in the bill and restoring some podiatrists with extra training to the list of doctors who can prescribe medical marijuana.

The House committee also has a second meeting scheduled Thursday, after the regular House session, if needed.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

South Carolina marijuana
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press