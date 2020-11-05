© 2020 WFAE
SouthBound

The South… What is it? Movies, books, songs, myths and legends have tried to explain this part of the United States. SouthBound, a podcast series from WFAE, talks to people who were born and raised in the South. Hosted by journalist Tommy Tomlinson, SouthBound features conversations with notable Southerners from all walks of life – from artists and athletes to preachers and politicians.

New episodes will come out every other week on Wednesday. Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts     Google     Spotify    Stitcher    TuneIn    RadioPublic    Pandora    NPR One

Who would you like to hear on the SouthBound podcast? Submit your favorite Southerner below and the question you would love for them to answer. Who knows... you might just hear them on a future episode.

isaac-bailey2.jpg
SouthBound
SouthBound: Issac Bailey On Embracing Hard Conversations And Finding His Own Voice
Tommy Tomlinson
,
Issac Bailey has had to jump a lot of hurdles.He grew up in a family marked by violence -- including the arrest of his brother for murder.He developed a…
elijah_heyward2x.png
SouthBound
SouthBound: Elijah Heyward III And The New Museum On 'Sacred Ground' In African American History
Tommy Tomlinson
,
anthony_hamilton_2.jpg
Courtesy Anthony Hamilton
SouthBound
SouthBound: Anthony Hamilton On Reshaping His Sound And Raising His Kids In This Troubled Summer
Tommy Tomlinson
,
  • edwinmccain.jpg
    SouthBound Radio Hour: Vol. 18
    In honor of SouthBound guest Barton Swaim, a South Carolinian, here's a batch of songs from South Carolina artists — and one or two that mention the…
  • Aja_album_cover.jpg
    SouthBound Radio Hour: Vol. 17
    This week's playlist is inspired by our most recent guest, college football writer Spencer Hall. There's a ton of great college football music --…
