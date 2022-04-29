© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Christmas in Charlotte
PURPOSE-DRIVEN AUDIENCE
CONTACT US
WFAE AUDIENCE SNAPSHOT



WFAE is Charlotte’s NPR, where the intellectually curious dig into ideas and inspiration for their next big thing.

Each month, more than 355,000 different people listen to WFAE. About 360,000 people visit WFAE each month on the web.

Educated: 113% more likely to hold a post‑graduate degree

Influential: 90% more likely to work in management, business or finance

Affluent: 50% more likely to earn a household income of $100k+

Cultural: 104% more likely to attend a symphony, concert or opera

Community‑Minded: 85% more likely to donate money to social care causes

pub_con_0.jpg

Sources: Nielsen Audio PPM, Charlotte Metro, Jan-Dec 2018, A18+ M-SUN 6A-12M, Nielsen, Charlotte Metro, Scarborough R2 2018 Aug 2017-Aug 2018, A18+; Google Analytics 2020





LEARN MORE



computer books

Thought and opinion leaders rely on WFAE to deliver fact‑based journalism.

Download a copy of the WFAE Media Kit to learn more about our influential audience.








INQUIRE ABOUT SPONSORSHIP

Tell us about your organization and marketing goals.

Photo Credits: Christmas in Charlotte, NC by Laszlo Csibrany; WFAE Public Conversation, WFAE; Stock image of books