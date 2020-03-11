NBA Suspends Season After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The NBA suspended its season until further notice following games Wednesday evening after a player for the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The test result was reported shortly before the tip-off of the game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, the NBA said.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the player who tested positive for coronavirus was Utah center Rudy Gobert.

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

The NBA said in a release that it "will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."