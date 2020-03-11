© 2020 WFAE
Coronavirus graphic
Coronavirus
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

NBA Suspends Season After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

WFAE | By Jodie Valade
Published March 11, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT
The NBA season has been suspended after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

The NBA suspended its season until further notice following games Wednesday evening after a player for the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The test result was reported shortly before the tip-off of the game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, the NBA said. 

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the player who tested positive for coronavirus was Utah center Rudy Gobert.

The NBA said in a release that it "will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

Jodie Valade
