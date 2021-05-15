Hornets Increase Capacity To 12K Fans At Home Games

The Charlotte Hornets announced Saturday that they will increase capacity at home games at the Spectrum Center to 60% of the total occupancy, allowing for 12,000 fans per game to view the upcoming State Farm Play-In Tournament or first-round playoff games.

Fans will still be required to wear face masks at games, the Hornets said.

Previously, just 5,000 fans — or 25% of the arena's capacity — had been allowed to attend each game.

The increase comes after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper lifted capacity and gathering limits in the state Friday, along with social distancing requirements.

And it comes as the Hornets have clinched a chance to participate in the play-in tournament for the playoffs, which features seventh- through 10th-place teams in each conference. Currently the Hornets are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with two games remaining in the regular season. The play-in tournament is May 18-21.

“We’ve seen the difference our fans have made since returning to Spectrum Center earlier this season, and we know that their passion and excitement will be a big advantage as we head into the postseason," said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield in a statement. "Most importantly, it is great to see our community continue to make its way through this pandemic and this is another step forward for all of us."

Tickets for play-in tournament or first-round playoff games go on sale Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at hornets.com, ticketmaster.com or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.