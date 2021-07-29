© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
2020 Olympics
Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled for summer 2020, were postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. They run from July 23 until Aug. 8, 2021.

Tiny San Marino — Population 34,000 — Just Won Its First Ever Olympic Medal

By Joe Hernandez
Published July 29, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT
San Marino's Alessandra Perilli competes in the women's trap qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Asaka Shooting Range in the Nerima district of Tokyo on July 29, 2021.
San Marino's Alessandra Perilli competes in the women's trap qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Asaka Shooting Range in the Nerima district of Tokyo on July 29, 2021.

For a microstate, it was no small feat.

San Marino, a landlocked country entirely hemmed in by Italy, just became the least populous nation ever to nab a medal at the Olympics, according to the organizing committee for the Tokyo games.

On Thursday Alessandra Perilli won the bronze medal in the women's trap shooting final, a first for the country of roughly 34,000 residents.

Perilli previously finished fourth in women's trap shooting during the 2012 Olympics in London, which was at the time the best Olympic finish ever by a competitor from San Marino.

Slovakia's Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova took gold in the women's trap shooting final while Kayle Browning, of the United States, won silver.

Trap shooting is a kind of clay pigeon shooting where athletes use a shotgun to fire at targets launched from a single location.

San Marino, also known as the Most Serene Republic of San Marino, is the third-smallest independent state in Europe after Vatican City and Monaco, according to Reuters.

One of the world's oldest republics, San Marino is located near Italy's eastern coastline about 150 miles from Florence.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

SportsOlympics
Joe Hernandez