Sports
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina Panthers drop 2nd straight game. Hornets rookie Bouknight shines in preseason.

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published October 11, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT
Panthers
Carolina Panthers
/

The Carolina Panthers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 21-18. A blocked punt and a late touchdown in the fourth quarter turned what looked like an easy win into a shocking loss.

“The Defense was playing lights out,” said the Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. “I mean it was begging to be an easy win and the Panthers just couldn’t do it. You let a bad team hang around and bad things will happen.

It wasn’t all bad for the Panthers as the team may have found a suitable replacement for running back Christian McCaffrey in Chuba Hubbard. The Oklahoma State product ran for 104 yards on 21 attempts in Sunday’s game.

“It (Howard) was a great pickup in the draft,” said Wertz. “ The lesson here is that when Christian McCaffrey does come back, you still want to give Chuba some work.”

Listen to the full conversation for more details. They touched base on a few other big stories this week. Here’s a quick look.

  • Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight has stood out thus far in the NBA pre-season games, scoring at least 17 points in both games. “He’s been everything he’s been advertised to be and he’s going to be great depth for the Hornets,” Wertz said.
  • After a disappointing 35-25 loss to the Florida State Seminoles, head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels Mack Brown blamed the media for placing expectations too high. “You get blown out at home, in a game you were favored to win by 17 points and it’ll get you depressed,” Wertz said about Brown’s reaction.
  • The high school matchup of the week is Butler High School vs Charlotte Catholic.  

Sports
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
