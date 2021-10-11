Carolina Panthers drop 2nd straight game. Hornets rookie Bouknight shines in preseason.
The Carolina Panthers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 21-18. A blocked punt and a late touchdown in the fourth quarter turned what looked like an easy win into a shocking loss.
“The Defense was playing lights out,” said the Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. “I mean it was begging to be an easy win and the Panthers just couldn’t do it. You let a bad team hang around and bad things will happen.
Jalen Hurts gives the @Eagles the lead! #FlyEaglesFly— NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021
📺: #PHIvsCAR on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/bftBmQpkYU
It wasn’t all bad for the Panthers as the team may have found a suitable replacement for running back Christian McCaffrey in Chuba Hubbard. The Oklahoma State product ran for 104 yards on 21 attempts in Sunday’s game.
“It (Howard) was a great pickup in the draft,” said Wertz. “ The lesson here is that when Christian McCaffrey does come back, you still want to give Chuba some work.”
Listen to the full conversation for more details. They touched base on a few other big stories this week. Here’s a quick look.
SHEESH, BOUK!@jam3s210 | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/7BEfVhKKv4— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 8, 2021
- Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight has stood out thus far in the NBA pre-season games, scoring at least 17 points in both games. “He’s been everything he’s been advertised to be and he’s going to be great depth for the Hornets,” Wertz said.
- After a disappointing 35-25 loss to the Florida State Seminoles, head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels Mack Brown blamed the media for placing expectations too high. “You get blown out at home, in a game you were favored to win by 17 points and it’ll get you depressed,” Wertz said about Brown’s reaction.
- The high school matchup of the week is Butler High School vs Charlotte Catholic.