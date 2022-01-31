© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
__article_page_360x184.png
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

Charlotte's win over the Lakers ‘felt like the Hornets of old,’ sportswriter says

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published January 31, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST
hornets lakers twitter 0128.JPG
@hornets
/
Twitter
A photo tweeted by the Charlotte Hornets shows a scene from the team's win over the L.A. Lakers on Jan. 28, 2022.

The Charlotte Hornets beat the Lakers on Friday and set a franchise scoring record on national TV. But they couldn’t follow through against the Clippers on Sunday.

That franchise record-breaker happened earlier in the week, on Wednesday, with a 158-126 win over the Pacers.

“It was amazing,” The Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s installment of Time Out for Sports. “... It was a wild second half. That sounds like a full college game. Miles Bridges had 22 points in 28 minutes. LaMelo (Ball) had 29, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, a good old triple-double in 38 minutes. And Kelly Oubre … 39 points, 5 rebounds in 35 minutes. And ‘scary’ Terry Rozier had 20. It was just a crazy win — crazy point total.”

Of course, then came the weekend, when Charlotte beat one Los Angeles team before falling to another. The Hornets beat the Lakers 117-114 but came up short against the Clippers, losing 115-90.

“You’re not going to win every game, Gwen, and you’re going to have some letdowns,” Wertz said. “The win over the Lakers, especially, was big. You had a packed gym, ESPN was here. The stars came out. DaBaby was there at the game, had a little altercation with a fan and one of the Lakers players. But I think America got to see what Charlotte can offer: a young team that’s exciting.

"(The Hornets) had a big lead. (The Lakers’) Russell Westbrook brought them back, but it was a great win for Charlotte on national television… It felt like the Charlotte Hornets of old and gave America a chance to see what we have — and hopefully, they’ll put us on national television even more.”

The Hornets have the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat coming up this week.

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz covered this week.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

SportsCharlotte Hornets
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn