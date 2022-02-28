Charlotte FC kicks off its first MLS season with a loss to D.C. United

The Queen City’s new MLS team made its regular-season debut this weekend. Charlotte FC traveled to Washington to face off against the seasoned D.C. United. Ultimately, Charlotte fell 3-0 , but some fans traveled all the way to the nation’s capital to watch the action.

“You expect them to struggle a little bit,” The Charlotte Observer ’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s Time Out for Sports. “They only had one attack in midfield in the game… It’s an expansion team; they’re going to have expansion woes. And D.C. United is the league’s oldest team. They started in 1996. ”

The fans who traveled so far will have a shorter commute for Charlotte FC’s next match. The club’s home opener is this coming Saturday at Bank of America Stadium. Expect a packed house as the new team takes on the L.A. Galaxy.

“It’s not sold out, but it’s getting close,” Wertz said.

