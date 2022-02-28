Charlotte FC kicks off its first MLS season with a loss to D.C. United
The Queen City’s new MLS team made its regular-season debut this weekend. Charlotte FC traveled to Washington to face off against the seasoned D.C. United. Ultimately, Charlotte fell 3-0, but some fans traveled all the way to the nation’s capital to watch the action.
“You expect them to struggle a little bit,” The Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s Time Out for Sports. “They only had one attack in midfield in the game… It’s an expansion team; they’re going to have expansion woes. And D.C. United is the league’s oldest team. They started in 1996. ”
Supporters who travel >>— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) February 27, 2022
We appreciate y'all 💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/Yw9ilJHE8j
The fans who traveled so far will have a shorter commute for Charlotte FC’s next match. The club’s home opener is this coming Saturday at Bank of America Stadium. Expect a packed house as the new team takes on the L.A. Galaxy.
“It’s not sold out, but it’s getting close,” Wertz said.
You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz covered this week.
- One of Charlotte FC’s players, Jaylin Lindsey, is actually from Charlotte.
- The Charlotte Hornets have lost a lot of games this season, but many of those games have been nail-biters.
- The CIAA basketball tournament, which used to be held in Charlotte, was this past weekend in Greensboro. Fayetteville State’s men’s team came out on top, and Elizabeth City State’s women’s team was in the final.
- The Big South tournament championships start Tuesday at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.
- Still in the basketball world, UNC Chapel Hill blew out N.C. State 84-74, but the Tar Heels lost a key player.
- On the high school level in South Carolina, the Rock Hill High girls’ team won the 5A championship.