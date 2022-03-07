© 2022 WFAE
Sports
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

Charlotte FC lost a record-crowd-size home game, but its defense shined, sportswriter says

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published March 7, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST
clt crowd charlotte fc twitter opener 1.jpg
Charlotte Football Club
/
Twitter
Here's a scene from Charlotte FC's home opener at Bank of America Stadium on March 5, 2022.

Charlotte FC’s first home game Saturday broke a Major League Soccer attendance record, with nearly 75,000 people in the stands at Bank of America Stadium. In the end, Charlotte fell 0-1 to the LA Galaxy, the new team’s second loss in a row.

“The team looked good on defense,” The Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s Time Out for Sports. “They gave up probably too many shot attempts, but the goalie had a good day. Kristijan Kahlina had five saves. Charlotte's offense has to get better, Gwen.

“It’s just not able to manufacture enough goal attempts. They only had, I think, five attempted shots on goal and only two really good ones. They’re going to have to get better there. Ultimately, they’re probably going to have to get some new faces in here. It’s an expansion team; it takes expansion teams time for a reason.”

The match wasn’t the only headline-grabbing sports moment in North Carolina this weekend. The UNC men’s basketball team trounced the Blue Devils on Saturday, 94-81, in Coach K’s last home game at Duke.

“That had to be a really tough game for him to go into because you know it’s coming, you know it’s coming, you know it’s coming, and it finally gets to you, and you can see him before the game really get choked up,” Wertz said. “And I’m sure his players were just really, really tight. You know, national television, all the former Duke players there… That was a really, really tough environment — both for them and North Carolina to go into.”

Still, Duke and Mike Krzyzewski still have some games left as March Madness picks up. And Wertz says he’s going out as a great no matter what.

“He’s one of the greatest basketball coaches ever,” Wertz said. “He’s on Mount Rushmore, in my opinion, with John Wooden and Dean Smith and Roy (Williams). That’s an incredible career coaching he’s had."

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz covered this week.

Sports Duke UniversityCharlotte FC
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
